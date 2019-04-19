A beautiful 4 bed + 3 bath home with custom touches throughout. Large kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar and dining nook. Upgraded cabinets with black and stainless steel appliances. Decorative beams with window treatments throughout. Tile and Wood-like tile throughout with vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Master suite has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Pavered patios in front and back with built-in fire pit. This home is absolutely beautiful!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12233 W Tara Ln have any available units?
12233 W Tara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 W Tara Ln have?
Some of 12233 W Tara Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 W Tara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12233 W Tara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.