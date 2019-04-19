12233 W Tara Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit garage

A beautiful 4 bed + 3 bath home with custom touches throughout. Large kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar and dining nook. Upgraded cabinets with black and stainless steel appliances. Decorative beams with window treatments throughout. Tile and Wood-like tile throughout with vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Master suite has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Pavered patios in front and back with built-in fire pit. This home is absolutely beautiful!