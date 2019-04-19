All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 12233 W Tara Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
12233 W Tara Ln
Last updated April 19 2019 at 7:43 AM

12233 W Tara Ln

12233 West Tara Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
Cheap Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

12233 West Tara Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
garage
A beautiful 4 bed + 3 bath home with custom touches throughout. Large kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar and dining nook. Upgraded cabinets with black and stainless steel appliances. Decorative beams with window treatments throughout. Tile and Wood-like tile throughout with vaulted ceilings and crown molding. Master suite has dual sinks and walk-in closet. Ceiling fans throughout. Pavered patios in front and back with built-in fire pit. This home is absolutely beautiful!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12233 W Tara Ln have any available units?
12233 W Tara Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12233 W Tara Ln have?
Some of 12233 W Tara Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12233 W Tara Ln currently offering any rent specials?
12233 W Tara Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12233 W Tara Ln pet-friendly?
No, 12233 W Tara Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12233 W Tara Ln offer parking?
Yes, 12233 W Tara Ln offers parking.
Does 12233 W Tara Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12233 W Tara Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12233 W Tara Ln have a pool?
No, 12233 W Tara Ln does not have a pool.
Does 12233 W Tara Ln have accessible units?
No, 12233 W Tara Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 12233 W Tara Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12233 W Tara Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 2 BedroomsEl Mirage 3 Bedrooms
El Mirage Apartments with GarageEl Mirage Apartments with Hardwood Floors
El Mirage Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZ
Anthem, AZTolleson, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College