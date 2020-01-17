12006 W CORRINE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete a covered patio area, and a nice outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the open layout for your enjoyment, and the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!