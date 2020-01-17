All apartments in El Mirage
12006 W CORRINE Drive

12006 West Corrine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12006 West Corrine Drive, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Sundial

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will love getting to make this beautiful house your new home! The front exterior boasts a two-car garage, a covered porch entrance, and a spacious, low-maintenance lawn, while the backyard is complete a covered patio area, and a nice outdoor space for your enjoyment. The interior features plush carpeting throughout the open layout for your enjoyment, and the kitchen is equipped with a breakfast bar, updated appliances, and beautiful wooden cabinetry. Make this your home and apply today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12006 W CORRINE Drive have any available units?
12006 W CORRINE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
What amenities does 12006 W CORRINE Drive have?
Some of 12006 W CORRINE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12006 W CORRINE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12006 W CORRINE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12006 W CORRINE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12006 W CORRINE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 12006 W CORRINE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12006 W CORRINE Drive offers parking.
Does 12006 W CORRINE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12006 W CORRINE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12006 W CORRINE Drive have a pool?
No, 12006 W CORRINE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12006 W CORRINE Drive have accessible units?
No, 12006 W CORRINE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12006 W CORRINE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12006 W CORRINE Drive has units with dishwashers.

