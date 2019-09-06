11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln.

Amenities

patio / balcony walk in closets

This home offers a bright and open floor plan concept with split bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features a large island, pullout drawers in cabinets and lighting beneath cabinets. Large diagonally laid tile, custom paint & fans throughout. Master suite includes private bathroom & walk-in closet. North/South exposure on a spacious corner lot with lovely backyard featuring covered patio, fountain & turf grass. Ready for immediate move in! NO PETS & NO SMOKING PLEASE.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.