All apartments in El Mirage
Find more places like 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
El Mirage, AZ
/
11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln.
Last updated September 6 2019 at 7:34 AM

11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln.

11748 West Mauna Loa Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
El Mirage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

11748 West Mauna Loa Lane, El Mirage, AZ 85335

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
This home offers a bright and open floor plan concept with split bedrooms. Spacious kitchen features a large island, pullout drawers in cabinets and lighting beneath cabinets. Large diagonally laid tile, custom paint & fans throughout. Master suite includes private bathroom & walk-in closet. North/South exposure on a spacious corner lot with lovely backyard featuring covered patio, fountain & turf grass. Ready for immediate move in! NO PETS & NO SMOKING PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. have any available units?
11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in El Mirage, AZ.
How much is rent in El Mirage, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly El Mirage Rent Report.
Is 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. pet-friendly?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in El Mirage.
Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. offer parking?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. does not offer parking.
Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. have a pool?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. have accessible units?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. have units with air conditioning?
No, 11748 W. Mauna Loa Ln. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

El Mirage 3 Bedroom ApartmentsEl Mirage Apartments with Balconies
El Mirage Apartments with GaragesEl Mirage Apartments with Parking
El Mirage Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College