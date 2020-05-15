11614 W BOCA RATON Road

11614 W Boca Raton Rd, El Mirage, AZ 85335 Buenavida
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Do not miss this opportunity to be the first occupant of this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,897 square foot home. Carpet and tile in all the right places. Great layout. Easy access to lots of shopping, amenities and freeways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
