El Mirage, AZ
11614 W BOCA RATON Road
Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:34 AM

11614 W BOCA RATON Road

11614 W Boca Raton Rd · No Longer Available
Location

11614 W Boca Raton Rd, El Mirage, AZ 85335
Buenavida

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
Do not miss this opportunity to be the first occupant of this brand new 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 1,897 square foot home. Carpet and tile in all the right places. Great layout. Easy access to lots of shopping, amenities and freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

