11541 W Bloomfield Road

Darling 4 Bdrm,2 bath located in Riverview community of El Mirage boasts a Lrg open concept Great Rm, Eat in Kitchen has Peninsula & Dining area w/sliding glass door, white appliances, wood cabinetry, lrg pantry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master raised vanity, dual sinks,soaking tub/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic floors through out, 2 car garage. Backyard is low maintenance w/ extended covered patio. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to Grand/60, 303 & 101 freeways.Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1300+4%/ $1300 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691