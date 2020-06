Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities new construction

BRAND NEW 2020 Single Story Home in an upcoming area in Coolidge!! Six ceiling fans in a four bedroom house, 2.5 inch faux wood blinds, Solar screens on south and east window, bug screens on all windows, extend width drive way, with large 35 x 12 patio on rear of house. All appliance are included with microwave. Carpet though out the house, except bathrooms and kitchen area. Security door on the front of the house.