All apartments in Citrus Park
Find more places like 18015 W SOLANO Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Citrus Park, AZ
/
18015 W SOLANO Drive
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:47 PM

18015 W SOLANO Drive

18015 West Solano Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

18015 West Solano Drive, Citrus Park, AZ 85340
Russell Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and well appointed custom home in gated Russell Ranch. Over 4000 square feet split open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, walk in closet in each bedroom, formal dining room and separate den area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, island, 48'' side by side refrigerator, large walk in pantry. Great room with fireplace, walk in wet bar area. Oversized sliding panel door that opens to large covered patio. Extended length 3 car garage for your larger vehicles. Bi-monthly yard service included in monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have any available units?
18015 W SOLANO Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Citrus Park, AZ.
What amenities does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have?
Some of 18015 W SOLANO Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18015 W SOLANO Drive currently offering any rent specials?
18015 W SOLANO Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18015 W SOLANO Drive pet-friendly?
No, 18015 W SOLANO Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Citrus Park.
Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive offer parking?
Yes, 18015 W SOLANO Drive does offer parking.
Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18015 W SOLANO Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have a pool?
No, 18015 W SOLANO Drive does not have a pool.
Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have accessible units?
No, 18015 W SOLANO Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18015 W SOLANO Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 18015 W SOLANO Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 18015 W SOLANO Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZEl Mirage, AZSun City West, AZNew River, AZParadise Valley, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College