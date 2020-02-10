18015 W SOLANO Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and well appointed custom home in gated Russell Ranch. Over 4000 square feet split open floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, walk in closet in each bedroom, formal dining room and separate den area. Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, island, 48'' side by side refrigerator, large walk in pantry. Great room with fireplace, walk in wet bar area. Oversized sliding panel door that opens to large covered patio. Extended length 3 car garage for your larger vehicles. Bi-monthly yard service included in monthly rent.