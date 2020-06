Amenities

**First month free with two year lease! Incredible equestrian home with 360 Mountain Views from anywhere on the property. Great split floorplan separating the Master from the other 3 bedrooms. The Kitchen features plenty of storage and granite countertops. This home offers direct trail access leading to hundreds of miles of hiking and riding trails. The pull-through indoor barn is complete with 2 run-in stalls, 4 open stalls, and a tackroom. There are also 4 outdoor stalls on the back of the barn.