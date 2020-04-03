4180 E GALVIN Street

Amenities

patio / balcony parking air conditioning fireplace bbq/grill furnished

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Mountains!! Beautiful horse estate, ideal for a Team Roper, on almost 5 ac. in Cave Creek on a plateau with fantastic mtn views. State land abutting to the south of acreage with lots of room for riding or hiking, views of Dove Valley Golf Course. Beautiful large mare motel with 7 stalls, 2 have rubber matting, wood paneled on west side, feeders and water pipes to all stalls, concrete decking on 3 sides, motion activated flood lights. Tack room with saddle racks, rubber matted wash rack for horses, covered deck on north side with retractable sun/wind screening, s/s sink, refrigerator, BBQ, cabinets with shelving, table and chairs. Living quarters at one end of mare motel with bedroom, bathroom, closet & laundry with A/C and heat (no kitchen) Live in the small guest quarters or in your RV. Many large outdoor pens with water troughs, some with feeders and sun shelters. Arena is 300 FT long by approximately 200 FT wide, remotely operated with electric eye Priefert Chute, Massey Fergussen tractor, raised stripping chute and cattle return, large cattle pen on south end of arena, sheltered air compressor for Priefert Chute, large entrance feature make it perfect for a team roper!! Fully furnished! See personal property included list.