4180 E GALVIN Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:55 PM

4180 E GALVIN Street

4180 East Galvin Street · (480) 324-6050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4180 East Galvin Street, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$4,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
bbq/grill
furnished
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Mountains!! Beautiful horse estate, ideal for a Team Roper, on almost 5 ac. in Cave Creek on a plateau with fantastic mtn views. State land abutting to the south of acreage with lots of room for riding or hiking, views of Dove Valley Golf Course. Beautiful large mare motel with 7 stalls, 2 have rubber matting, wood paneled on west side, feeders and water pipes to all stalls, concrete decking on 3 sides, motion activated flood lights. Tack room with saddle racks, rubber matted wash rack for horses, covered deck on north side with retractable sun/wind screening, s/s sink, refrigerator, BBQ, cabinets with shelving, table and chairs. Living quarters at one end of mare motel with bedroom, bathroom, closet & laundry with A/C and heat (no kitchen) Live in the small guest quarters or in your RV. Many large outdoor pens with water troughs, some with feeders and sun shelters. Arena is 300 FT long by approximately 200 FT wide, remotely operated with electric eye Priefert Chute, Massey Fergussen tractor, raised stripping chute and cattle return, large cattle pen on south end of arena, sheltered air compressor for Priefert Chute, large entrance feature make it perfect for a team roper!! Fully furnished! See personal property included list.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4180 E GALVIN Street have any available units?
4180 E GALVIN Street has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4180 E GALVIN Street have?
Some of 4180 E GALVIN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4180 E GALVIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
4180 E GALVIN Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4180 E GALVIN Street pet-friendly?
No, 4180 E GALVIN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 4180 E GALVIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 4180 E GALVIN Street does offer parking.
Does 4180 E GALVIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4180 E GALVIN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4180 E GALVIN Street have a pool?
No, 4180 E GALVIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 4180 E GALVIN Street have accessible units?
No, 4180 E GALVIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4180 E GALVIN Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4180 E GALVIN Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4180 E GALVIN Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4180 E GALVIN Street has units with air conditioning.
