39243 N 26TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

This is the cutest little remodel cottage in Cave Creek that is now available. Come see how everything in this little gem is newly remodeled. Come live in the peace and quiet with no HOA in Cave Creek!!! The property is gated and has wonderful panaramic mountain views along with peace and serenity. I dont know what else you could ask for. Landlord can provide a paddock/stalls for up to 2 horses with accepted lease at an additional cost. Short term leases available at additional cost. Buyer to verify all information. Call for more details.