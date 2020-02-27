All apartments in Cave Creek
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

39243 N 26TH Street

39243 N 26th St · No Longer Available
Location

39243 N 26th St, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
This is the cutest little remodel cottage in Cave Creek that is now available. Come see how everything in this little gem is newly remodeled. Come live in the peace and quiet with no HOA in Cave Creek!!! The property is gated and has wonderful panaramic mountain views along with peace and serenity. I dont know what else you could ask for. Landlord can provide a paddock/stalls for up to 2 horses with accepted lease at an additional cost. Short term leases available at additional cost. Buyer to verify all information. Call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39243 N 26TH Street have any available units?
39243 N 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 39243 N 26TH Street have?
Some of 39243 N 26TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39243 N 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
39243 N 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39243 N 26TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 39243 N 26TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 39243 N 26TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 39243 N 26TH Street offers parking.
Does 39243 N 26TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39243 N 26TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39243 N 26TH Street have a pool?
No, 39243 N 26TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 39243 N 26TH Street have accessible units?
No, 39243 N 26TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 39243 N 26TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39243 N 26TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 39243 N 26TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 39243 N 26TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
