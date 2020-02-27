This is the cutest little remodel cottage in Cave Creek that is now available. Come see how everything in this little gem is newly remodeled. Come live in the peace and quiet with no HOA in Cave Creek!!! The property is gated and has wonderful panaramic mountain views along with peace and serenity. I dont know what else you could ask for. Landlord can provide a paddock/stalls for up to 2 horses with accepted lease at an additional cost. Short term leases available at additional cost. Buyer to verify all information. Call for more details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 39243 N 26TH Street have any available units?
39243 N 26TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 39243 N 26TH Street have?
Some of 39243 N 26TH Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39243 N 26TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
39243 N 26TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.