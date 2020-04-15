All apartments in Cave Creek
Find more places like 38912 N 58TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cave Creek, AZ
/
38912 N 58TH Street
Last updated April 15 2020 at 11:31 PM

38912 N 58TH Street

38912 North 58th Street · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Cave Creek
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

38912 North 58th Street, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Rancho Manana

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$6,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2174 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
Fully Furnished, gorgeous territorial in Rancho Manana. 3BR, 3BA fully furnished. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private yard with built in outdoor kitchen. Scenic drive. King Bed in the large master suite. Queen Bed in the second bedroom and 2 twins in the third bedroom. Seasonal Pricing - $3150.00 to $6950.00 a month + 3% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $275.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License#21248662

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 38912 N 58TH Street have any available units?
38912 N 58TH Street has a unit available for $6,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 38912 N 58TH Street have?
Some of 38912 N 58TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 38912 N 58TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
38912 N 58TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 38912 N 58TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 38912 N 58TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 38912 N 58TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 38912 N 58TH Street does offer parking.
Does 38912 N 58TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 38912 N 58TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 38912 N 58TH Street have a pool?
No, 38912 N 58TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 38912 N 58TH Street have accessible units?
No, 38912 N 58TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 38912 N 58TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 38912 N 58TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 38912 N 58TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 38912 N 58TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 38912 N 58TH Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cave Creek 1 BedroomsCave Creek 2 Bedrooms
Cave Creek Apartments with Washer-DryerCave Creek Luxury Places
Cave Creek Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity