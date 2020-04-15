38912 N 58TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking fireplace bbq/grill internet access

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill internet access

Fully Furnished, gorgeous territorial in Rancho Manana. 3BR, 3BA fully furnished. Gas fireplace in the living room. Private yard with built in outdoor kitchen. Scenic drive. King Bed in the large master suite. Queen Bed in the second bedroom and 2 twins in the third bedroom. Seasonal Pricing - $3150.00 to $6950.00 a month + 3% rental tax. Includes Cable TV, High Speed WiFi Internet, W/S/G and Electric. Electric cap of $200.00 a month applies. Call for special Summer leasing prices. Cleaning Fee: $275.00, Damage Waiver: $69.00, Booking Fee 2.75%.TPT License#21248662