36879 N 38TH Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna

Entertainers' dream home with huge views! Chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 grills, many interior and exterior group dining spaces. Master on main with walk-through shower to sauna and hot tub in private back patio. 3 Guest bedrooms on lower level with access to outdoors. Large office areas both upstairs and downstairs, w/d upstairs and downstairs. Home back onto Cave Creek Regional Park with incredible views, abundant wildlife, and complete privacy. Outdoor recreation includes tee boxes, puttng green, zero edge pool, and more. 5 minutes to grocery and shopping, 10 minutes to I-17 and Scottsdale Rd. No HOA, PRIVACY, VIEWS.