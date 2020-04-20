All apartments in Cave Creek
Cave Creek, AZ
36879 N 38TH Street
36879 N 38TH Street

36879 North 38th Street · (480) 599-1119
Location

36879 North 38th Street, Cave Creek, AZ 85331

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$9,999

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3746 sqft

Amenities

Entertainers' dream home with huge views! Chef's kitchen with 2 ovens, 2 dishwashers, 2 grills, many interior and exterior group dining spaces. Master on main with walk-through shower to sauna and hot tub in private back patio. 3 Guest bedrooms on lower level with access to outdoors. Large office areas both upstairs and downstairs, w/d upstairs and downstairs. Home back onto Cave Creek Regional Park with incredible views, abundant wildlife, and complete privacy. Outdoor recreation includes tee boxes, puttng green, zero edge pool, and more. 5 minutes to grocery and shopping, 10 minutes to I-17 and Scottsdale Rd. No HOA, PRIVACY, VIEWS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36879 N 38TH Street have any available units?
36879 N 38TH Street has a unit available for $9,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 36879 N 38TH Street have?
Some of 36879 N 38TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36879 N 38TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
36879 N 38TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36879 N 38TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 36879 N 38TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 36879 N 38TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 36879 N 38TH Street does offer parking.
Does 36879 N 38TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36879 N 38TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36879 N 38TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 36879 N 38TH Street has a pool.
Does 36879 N 38TH Street have accessible units?
No, 36879 N 38TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 36879 N 38TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36879 N 38TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 36879 N 38TH Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 36879 N 38TH Street does not have units with air conditioning.
