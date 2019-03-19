All apartments in Cave Creek
36138 N SUMMIT Drive

36138 E Canyon Ridge Dr N · No Longer Available
Location

36138 E Canyon Ridge Dr N, Cave Creek, AZ 85331
Canyon Ridge Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
fire pit
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
The perfect Luxury Seasonal Rental, fully furnished and decorated including bedding and sheets and full kitchen and bar ware. 4 Ensuite Bedrooms. Pocket sliders bring the outdoors in, vaulted beamed ceilings, large wrap around balcony, open floor plan, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances. Resort style backyard is perfect for entertaining. Ramada with TV, 10 seat wet bar, Built in BBQ Smoker, gas fire pit, pool/spa! Amazing Sunsets and night lights...Perfect for corporate retreats, family vacations, or just a private get away. Hi Season (Mid Dec through May) Rental rates to be:

Weekly $5,500.

Monthly: $15,000.

Low Season (June through Nov) Rental rates to be:

Weekly $5,500.

Monthly: $15,000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have any available units?
36138 N SUMMIT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cave Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have?
Some of 36138 N SUMMIT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 36138 N SUMMIT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
36138 N SUMMIT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 36138 N SUMMIT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cave Creek.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive offer parking?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not offer parking.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have a pool?
Yes, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive has a pool.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have accessible units?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 36138 N SUMMIT Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 36138 N SUMMIT Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
