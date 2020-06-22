7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna

Amenities

Sunrise/Campbell - 7589 N Vaile Di Buona Fortuna - Beautiful 2 BR/2.5BA home in prestigious guard gated Rancho Sin Vacas. This home features travertine flooring in the living areas, high ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, french doors to backyard, and lots of space to spread out. Master bedroom has luxurious dark wood flooring with natural stacked stone up 1 wall, master bath features dual sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. 2 car garage has plenty of storage room and sealed flooring. Small dog only, subject to approval. No cats. $25/mo pet rent. Security Deposit $2925*** RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT’S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.***



No Cats Allowed



