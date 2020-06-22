All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna

7589 Viale Di Buona Fortuna · (520) 299-5850
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

7589 Viale Di Buona Fortuna, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sin Vacas

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1840 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Sunrise/Campbell - 7589 N Vaile Di Buona Fortuna - Beautiful 2 BR/2.5BA home in prestigious guard gated Rancho Sin Vacas. This home features travertine flooring in the living areas, high ceilings, granite counters in the kitchen with cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances, french doors to backyard, and lots of space to spread out. Master bedroom has luxurious dark wood flooring with natural stacked stone up 1 wall, master bath features dual sinks, walk-in shower, and garden tub. 2 car garage has plenty of storage room and sealed flooring. Small dog only, subject to approval. No cats. $25/mo pet rent. Security Deposit $2925*** RENTAL RATE REFLECTS A $65 CONCESSION IN EXCHANGE FOR TENANT’S AGREEMENT TO CHANGE HVAC FILTERS MONTHLY. RENTAL RATES ARE $65/MO HIGHER THAN STATED W/O CONCESSION.***

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1900243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have any available units?
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have?
Some of 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna currently offering any rent specials?
7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna pet-friendly?
Yes, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna is pet friendly.
Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna offer parking?
Yes, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna does offer parking.
Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have a pool?
No, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna does not have a pool.
Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have accessible units?
No, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna does not have accessible units.
Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have units with dishwashers?
No, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7589 N Viale Di Buona Fortuna?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity