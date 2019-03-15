All apartments in Catalina Foothills
Find more places like 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Catalina Foothills, AZ
/
6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas
Last updated April 6 2020 at 7:55 PM

6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas

6421 North Tierra De Las Catalinas · (520) 225-0020
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Catalina Foothills
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

6421 North Tierra De Las Catalinas, Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Tierra Catalina Condominiums

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 42 · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1571 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Step inside and you are greeted with soaring ceilings, an open layout with great entertaining space, a fireplace in the family room, carpet/tile flooring, and soothing color tones. Oak cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, tile countertops, and ample prep space create this kitchen. The master includes room for a sitting area and full ensuite. This 3 bedroom two-story unit is within walking distance of La Encantada shopping and dining. This wonderful community offers a clubhouse, exercise room, pool, tennis, and fabulous mountain views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have any available units?
6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have?
Some of 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas currently offering any rent specials?
6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas pet-friendly?
No, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Catalina Foothills.
Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas offer parking?
No, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas does not offer parking.
Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have a pool?
Yes, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas has a pool.
Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have accessible units?
No, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas does not have accessible units.
Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas has units with dishwashers.
Does 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Sunrise Ridge
4901 E Sunrise Dr
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Sabino Vista Casitas
3500 N Sabino Canyon Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750
The Legends at La Paloma
3750 E Via Palomita
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85718
Hilands Apartment Homes
5755 E River Rd
Catalina Foothills, AZ 85750

Similar Pages

Catalina Foothills 1 BedroomsCatalina Foothills 2 Bedrooms
Catalina Foothills Apartments with ParkingCatalina Foothills Apartments with Pool
Catalina Foothills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tucson, AZCasas Adobes, AZOro Valley, AZMarana, AZ
Sierra Vista, AZFlorence, AZGreen Valley, AZVail, AZ
Sahuarita, AZSaddlebrooke, AZCoolidge, AZCorona de Tucson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Skyline Bel Air Estates
La Paloma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Arizona
Pima Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity