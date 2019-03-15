6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas

Amenities
Step inside and you are greeted with soaring ceilings, an open layout with great entertaining space, a fireplace in the family room, carpet/tile flooring, and soothing color tones. Oak cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, tile countertops, and ample prep space create this kitchen. The master includes room for a sitting area and full ensuite. This 3 bedroom two-story unit is within walking distance of La Encantada shopping and dining. This wonderful community offers a clubhouse, exercise room, pool, tennis, and fabulous mountain views.