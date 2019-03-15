6421 N Tierra De Las Catalinas

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel gym pool tennis court clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Step inside and you are greeted with soaring ceilings, an open layout with great entertaining space, a fireplace in the family room, carpet/tile flooring, and soothing color tones. Oak cabinetry with stainless steel appliances, tile countertops, and ample prep space create this kitchen. The master includes room for a sitting area and full ensuite. This 3 bedroom two-story unit is within walking distance of La Encantada shopping and dining. This wonderful community offers a clubhouse, exercise room, pool, tennis, and fabulous mountain views.