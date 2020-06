Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Amazing brand new and fully furnished home on a large lot. Beautiful equipped kitchen with granite counter top with island and walk-in pantry. Comfortable breakfast bar and dinning area make casual or formal dinning a breeze. Relaxing owner suite with a king bed, walk in shower and double sinks along with a great walk-in closet. Enjoy a versatile den to use as home office, studio or playrooms while boasting roomy secondary bedrooms with walk in closet.