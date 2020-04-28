7402 E CAREFREE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities elevator pool

NEW! Yes, Brand New Custom Kitchen With All New Appliances. New Granite Countertops. Breakfast Bar. 2 Bedroom 2 Bath In Carefree Terrace Condominiums. Located In The Heart Of Downtown Carefree, Walking To Town Amenities. Unit Is Above Community Pool And By The Elevator. Mountain Views. Walk-out Big Patio. In Fact, This Has One Of The Bigger Patios! Split Floor Plan. Unique Separate Entrances To Each Bedroom. Bonus Inside Laundry. All One Level In Unit. Perfect Lock And Leave. Monthly HOA Dues Includes Electric, Water And Trash. Easy Carefree Living! ***Attractive Seller Financing Terms*** Call For Details. Fixed Utility Costs Per Month $300. No pets. For Sale MLS: 6025014