39897 N Father Kino Trail

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace bbq/grill

THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired couple looking to getaway from the fast paced lifestyle. With 360 degree views of the Sonoran Desert, this home will not disappoint. 3 bedrooms all with private patios - 4 bathroom with an office that provides a Murphy Bed for an additional guest when needed. Heated pool, heat lamp above outside dining area. Privacy on a 10 acre lot surrounded by county owned land. Minutes from North Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek where there are restaurants, bars, and shops. Fully automated smart home with anything you desire for comfort and luxury!