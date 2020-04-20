All apartments in Carefree
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

39897 N Father Kino Trail

39897 North Father Kino Trail · (602) 370-3465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

39897 North Father Kino Trail, Carefree, AZ 85262

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$27,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 4923 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
THIS IS A FURNISHED RENTAL THAT IS AVAILABLE SEASONALLY, PRICE VARIES BASED ON MONTHS OCCUPIED! (Jan - Apr $27,500) (May, Oct - Dec $20,000) (June - September $12,500) This secluded estate is perfect for a celebrity, athlete, CEO or just a retired couple looking to getaway from the fast paced lifestyle. With 360 degree views of the Sonoran Desert, this home will not disappoint. 3 bedrooms all with private patios - 4 bathroom with an office that provides a Murphy Bed for an additional guest when needed. Heated pool, heat lamp above outside dining area. Privacy on a 10 acre lot surrounded by county owned land. Minutes from North Scottsdale, Carefree and Cave Creek where there are restaurants, bars, and shops. Fully automated smart home with anything you desire for comfort and luxury!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have any available units?
39897 N Father Kino Trail has a unit available for $27,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have?
Some of 39897 N Father Kino Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 39897 N Father Kino Trail currently offering any rent specials?
39897 N Father Kino Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 39897 N Father Kino Trail pet-friendly?
No, 39897 N Father Kino Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail offer parking?
Yes, 39897 N Father Kino Trail does offer parking.
Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 39897 N Father Kino Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have a pool?
Yes, 39897 N Father Kino Trail has a pool.
Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have accessible units?
No, 39897 N Father Kino Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 39897 N Father Kino Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 39897 N Father Kino Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 39897 N Father Kino Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
