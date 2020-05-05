All apartments in Carefree
Find more places like 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carefree, AZ
/
37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:55 PM

37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N

37210 North Tranquil Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Carefree
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Furnished Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

37210 North Tranquil Trail, Carefree, AZ 85377

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
This beautifully updated Townhouse features Gorgeous Mountain Views! Complete with Dual Master Bedrooms with charming Spanish Tile and Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchen with Antique White ''Soft-Close'' Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and even a Wine Refrigerator & Mini-Bar Area. Eat-in Kitchen with Built-in Breakfast Nook. Enclosed Back Patio w/ entrance to shared Courtyard to Community Pool. Two Car Garage. Great Carefree location, short walk to the Sundial. Yearly Rental is $1,900 per month (tenant pays utilities). It is Fully Furnished. Pets allowed with Owners Approval (small dogs only). No Smoking. Available for Immediate Occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have any available units?
37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carefree, AZ.
What amenities does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have?
Some of 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N currently offering any rent specials?
37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N pet-friendly?
Yes, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N is pet friendly.
Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N offer parking?
Yes, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N offers parking.
Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have a pool?
Yes, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N has a pool.
Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have accessible units?
No, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N does not have accessible units.
Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N has units with dishwashers.
Does 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N have units with air conditioning?
No, 37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carefree 2 BedroomsCarefree 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Carefree 3 BedroomsCarefree Apartments with Parking
Carefree Furnished Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZ
Sun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZGold Canyon, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College