37210 N TRANQUIL Trail N

This beautifully updated Townhouse features Gorgeous Mountain Views! Complete with Dual Master Bedrooms with charming Spanish Tile and Hardwood Floors. Updated Kitchen with Antique White ''Soft-Close'' Cabinets, Stainless Appliances and even a Wine Refrigerator & Mini-Bar Area. Eat-in Kitchen with Built-in Breakfast Nook. Enclosed Back Patio w/ entrance to shared Courtyard to Community Pool. Two Car Garage. Great Carefree location, short walk to the Sundial. Yearly Rental is $1,900 per month (tenant pays utilities). It is Fully Furnished. Pets allowed with Owners Approval (small dogs only). No Smoking. Available for Immediate Occupancy.