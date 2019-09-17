All apartments in Carefree
3203 E ARROYO SECO Road

3203 Arroyo Seco · No Longer Available
Location

3203 Arroyo Seco, Carefree, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

Escape to this tranquil retreat. Spectacular sunset, golf, and mountain views! Inviting split floor plan with bright dining and living rooms for entertaining friends. Two master suites with separate patio exits. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on a secluded patio off the second bedroom watching the birds in the Saguaro cactus. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small wet bar in den. Unwind in the evening by the firepit taking in sweeping views. South facing property located in a private cul-de-sac. Guests may use club membership for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have any available units?
3203 E ARROYO SECO Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Carefree, AZ.
What amenities does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have?
Some of 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road currently offering any rent specials?
3203 E ARROYO SECO Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road pet-friendly?
No, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carefree.
Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road offer parking?
Yes, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road offers parking.
Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have a pool?
No, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road does not have a pool.
Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have accessible units?
No, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3203 E ARROYO SECO Road does not have units with air conditioning.
