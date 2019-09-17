3203 E ARROYO SECO Road

Amenities

Escape to this tranquil retreat. Spectacular sunset, golf, and mountain views! Inviting split floor plan with bright dining and living rooms for entertaining friends. Two master suites with separate patio exits. Relax and enjoy your morning coffee on a secluded patio off the second bedroom watching the birds in the Saguaro cactus. Kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Small wet bar in den. Unwind in the evening by the firepit taking in sweeping views. South facing property located in a private cul-de-sac. Guests may use club membership for an additional fee.