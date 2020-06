Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated fireplace oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This lovely Boulders home on the golf course is currently available for April and May. Recently remodeled and bright and open, the soft contemporary design and inviting outdoor spaces take perfect advantage of the exceptional location in the world famous Boulders Community.