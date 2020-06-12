Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:12 AM

10 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Bullhead City, AZ

Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
6 Units Available
Bella Vita
2030 Prospector Court, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$909
916 sqft
Bella Vita Apartments offers amazing 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes in Bullhead City, AZ ranging from 916 square feet to 1,320 square feet. Select apartments have beautiful white cabinetry with a washer and dryer included.
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
8 Units Available
Silver Cliffs Apartments
1570 Paseo Grande, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
silvercliffs.com Professionally managed by Building Management Services, Inc.

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
3038 Siena Drive
3038 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1396 sqft
Fully Furnished 2 bed 2 bath a car garage in Fox Creek Community . Or can be rented unfurnished. Refrigerator, washer & Dryer, gas stove, nice bar/sitting area. Large master closet. Lovely courtyard sitting area.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
Rio Lomas
1 Unit Available
1815 Long
1815 Long Avenue, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$900
961 sqft
2 Bedroom House in Bullhead City - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom house with a 1 car garage. Screened Patio, New flooring and paint throughout. Security Deposit: $900 Non-refundable cleaning fee: $150.00 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5743053)

Last updated June 12 at 07:51am
1 Unit Available
3107 Siena Drive
3107 Siena Drive, Bullhead City, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1457 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3107 Siena Drive in Bullhead City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Laughlin
6 Units Available
The Vistas Apartment Homes
3300 Needles Hwy, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$726
937 sqft
The Vistas apartments are conveniently located near the river and casinos. Each unit comes with in-unit laundry, outdoor space and walk-in closets. The luxury community has a pools, movie theater, gym and more.

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2012 Mesquite Ln 303
2012 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
Unit 303 Available 06/15/20 Fully furnished condo - Property Id: 80575 Just coming back on the market, Fully furnished, completely remodeled, new flooring and granite countertops, paint, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo located in a gated community with

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2020 Mesquite Lane #201
2020 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Fully Furnished - This 2 bd, 2 bth rental Just came available. It has all brand new furniture and dishes, Linens, It located on second floor of a gated community. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4548485)

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2701 Crystal Blue Street
2701 Crystal Blue St, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1168 sqft
This brand new TownHome 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + den - BRAND New Town Home 2 bedrooms + 2 baths + Den - This single story town home offers an open concept design with bright and spacious, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms plus den.

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Laughlin
1 Unit Available
2060 Mesquite Lane F-103
2060 Mesquite Lane, Laughlin, NV
2 Bedrooms
$850
986 sqft
Well maintained First floor unit - Lower level condo. It is 2bd 2 bth. Nice unit. . Washer, Dryer, Refrigerator, Clubhouse 2 pools and Jacuzzi.. On site security. On Bus line. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3797394)

June 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Bullhead City Rent Report. Bullhead City rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Bullhead City rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Bullhead City rents declined slightly over the past month

Bullhead City rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up moderately by 2.3% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Bullhead City stand at $674 for a one-bedroom apartment and $853 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Bullhead City's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 2.1%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Arizona

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Bullhead City, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Arizona, 9 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 2.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Gilbert is the most expensive of all Arizona's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,541; of the 10 largest cities in the state that we have data for, Surprise, where a two-bedroom goes for $1,352, is the only major city to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.3%).
    • Gilbert, Mesa, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.9%, 3.4%, and 3.1%, respectively).

    Bullhead City rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Bullhead City, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Bullhead City is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Bullhead City's median two-bedroom rent of $853 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.3% rise in Bullhead City.
    • While Bullhead City's rents rose moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Bullhead City than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Bullhead City.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

