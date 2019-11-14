8598 S 253RD Drive

Amenities

Spectacular home located in the desirable Park Place Community of Buckeye, close to schools, freeway access, parks, recreational areas and essential services. This gorgeous home features the following amenities: Approx. 2235SF ~ 4BR 2.5BA ~ Loft ~ Upgraded Tile Flooring ~ Modern Great Room Design ~ Gourmet Kitchen W/Pantry ~ Top-of-the-Line Black & Stainless Steel Appliances ~ Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator Included~ Secondary Bedrooms Walk-in Closets ~ Luxurious Master Suite ~ All set upon an Oversized Corner Lot ~ Come visit today!