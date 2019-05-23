6199 S 252nd Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbee05105a ---- This home is a must see with a split floor plan, 3 great size bedrooms, and 2 baths! Carpet and vinyl wood floors throughout home. Spacious kitchen with pantry and eat in area. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Beautiful large backyard with tons of space to entertain. 2 car garage. Availability Date: Immediate Pet Restrictions: Upon approval, breed restrictions and pet fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,100 Security Deposit $1,100 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $2,325 plus any applicable city sales tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,100 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change