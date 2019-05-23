All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 23 2019 at 1:53 PM

6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326

6199 S 252nd Dr · No Longer Available
Location

6199 S 252nd Dr, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/fbee05105a ---- This home is a must see with a split floor plan, 3 great size bedrooms, and 2 baths! Carpet and vinyl wood floors throughout home. Spacious kitchen with pantry and eat in area. Laundry room with washer and dryer hookups. Beautiful large backyard with tons of space to entertain. 2 car garage. Availability Date: Immediate Pet Restrictions: Upon approval, breed restrictions and pet fee apply. Smoking: No Smoking Move In Fee: $1,100 Security Deposit $1,100 Rent $125 Admin Fee. Total $2,325 plus any applicable city sales tax. Holding Fee: Security Deposit $1,100 Lease Duration: 12 months Showing Instructions: This home is on auto showing meaning you can see it any time between 8 am-8 pm Sun-Mon. Click on \"Enter Property Yourself\"and register to receive a text with the lock-box code to retrieve a key for entrance. Or go to the property call the number on the sign in the window and register your name and number to receive a lock box code via text. Application Instructions: (How to Apply) Ensure that you have all the required documents handy (Photo ID\'s, last 2 paycheck stubs) Click on \"Apply Now\" Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee ($35) per 18 year old All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 have any available units?
6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 have?
Some of 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 currently offering any rent specials?
6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 is pet friendly.
Does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 offer parking?
Yes, 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 offers parking.
Does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 have a pool?
No, 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 does not have a pool.
Does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 have accessible units?
No, 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 does not have accessible units.
Does 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6199 S 252nd Dr Buckeye, AZ 85326 does not have units with dishwashers.

