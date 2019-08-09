All apartments in Buckeye
4306 N VERRADO Way
Last updated August 9 2019 at 7:12 AM

4306 N VERRADO Way

4306 North Verrado Way · No Longer Available
Location

4306 North Verrado Way, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
hot tub
.Amazing Verrado home offers a warm color palette with plush neutral carpet, tile flooring and custom designer paint. Open kitchen features rich espresso custom cabinets, granite counters, center island w/breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and easy access to the formal dining room. Three spacious bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom has a walk in closet and relaxing spa like bath with soaking tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Covered patio in the private backyard courtyard overlooks the colorful desert flora. This home is sure to go quick! See it today and move in tomorrow!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4306 N VERRADO Way have any available units?
4306 N VERRADO Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 4306 N VERRADO Way have?
Some of 4306 N VERRADO Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4306 N VERRADO Way currently offering any rent specials?
4306 N VERRADO Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4306 N VERRADO Way pet-friendly?
No, 4306 N VERRADO Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 4306 N VERRADO Way offer parking?
Yes, 4306 N VERRADO Way offers parking.
Does 4306 N VERRADO Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4306 N VERRADO Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4306 N VERRADO Way have a pool?
No, 4306 N VERRADO Way does not have a pool.
Does 4306 N VERRADO Way have accessible units?
No, 4306 N VERRADO Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4306 N VERRADO Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4306 N VERRADO Way has units with dishwashers.
