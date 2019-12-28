4037 N 306th Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Ready to Move In - Three Bedrooms! New Build! - Live in Tartesso! This newer home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with an amazing Great Room & 3 car garage. Enjoy preparing dinners in the spacious kitchen with an island with plenty of cabinets and large pantry. Granite counters, stainless appliances & espresso cabinets! Washer & dryer included. (I-10 W. Take Sun Valley Pkwy/Palo Verde Road exit, EXIT 109. R on Sun Valley Pkwy.L on Thomas. R 303rd Ave. At roundabout, take Arroyo Crossing. R on 307th Ln. R on Clarendon. L on 306th Ln)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5379797)