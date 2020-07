Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace bbq/grill microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Charming Single-Level 3bd/2ba Front Porch Home Located in the Main Street District! Brand New Flooring! This Home Features a True Split Floorplan, With 3 Separate Living Spaces Perfect For a Young Family, Empty Nesters or Professional Who Works out of the Home! Private, Back Patio Just Extended with Walkway to Seating Area and Built-In BBQ Area With Plumbed Sink. 3 Car Garage Leads to Inside Laundry Area, Open Kitchen with Island and Tons of Counter Space!