3779 N DENNY Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace bbq/grill

Very nice, luxurious, and cozy home nestled in the eastern part of Verrado across the street from Lost Creek Park. Great for families and those that like to walk and get outside. Kicthen was fully remodeled with Thermador appliances and one of a kind walnut island.Water and ''splash pad'' in backyard. Outdoor kitchen has pizza oven and Viking gas grill. Nice amenities and tastefully done. 5th bedroom can be big in home office. Security system and intercom. Multiple fruit trees and cozy outdoor entertaining with TV and professional misting system. Owner pays for HOA and pest control. Home is also for sale.