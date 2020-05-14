27490 W MOHAWK Lane

Amenities

Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area that is open to the family room. Large master bedroom and bath. Rent includes all utilities, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost. Covered patio with BBQ, patio table, chairs and fire pit. Sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. All this in beautiful Sun City Festival a 55 pus community with a Troon golf course, rec center and restaurant. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. RATES ARE $2,200 FROM MAY-DEC and JAN-APRIL is $3,500.