Buckeye, AZ
27490 W MOHAWK Lane
Last updated May 14 2020 at 4:56 AM

27490 W MOHAWK Lane

27490 West Mohawk Lane · (602) 942-4200
Location

27490 West Mohawk Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1846 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fire pit
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful home in Sun City Festival 55 plus community. This beautiful home features, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and an office/den. Large open kitchen with breakfast bar and eat in area that is open to the family room. Large master bedroom and bath. Rent includes all utilities, including basic cable. Expanded cable available at Tenants cost. Covered patio with BBQ, patio table, chairs and fire pit. Sit out and enjoy the AZ weather. All this in beautiful Sun City Festival a 55 pus community with a Troon golf course, rec center and restaurant. Just bring your clothes and toothbrush. RATES ARE $2,200 FROM MAY-DEC and JAN-APRIL is $3,500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane have any available units?
27490 W MOHAWK Lane has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane have?
Some of 27490 W MOHAWK Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27490 W MOHAWK Lane currently offering any rent specials?
27490 W MOHAWK Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27490 W MOHAWK Lane pet-friendly?
No, 27490 W MOHAWK Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane offer parking?
Yes, 27490 W MOHAWK Lane does offer parking.
Does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27490 W MOHAWK Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane have a pool?
No, 27490 W MOHAWK Lane does not have a pool.
Does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane have accessible units?
No, 27490 W MOHAWK Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 27490 W MOHAWK Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27490 W MOHAWK Lane has units with dishwashers.
