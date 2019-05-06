All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 6 2019 at 5:43 AM

2660 N SAIDE Lane

2660 North Saide Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2660 North Saide Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Move in Ready home situated with endless mountain views and view fencing. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU! This courtyard entry home offers an open and inviting floor plan with 20'' tile. The interior living areas include a large, open kitchen that connects to the great room & formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite, 42'' cabinets with 4'' crown molding, pull-out cabinet drawers as well as soft closing cabinets, large island & walk-in pantry. Large master suite with Double Doors and an additional Living space/Hobby Room. The Laundry Room has Large Cabinets and oversized sink. REfrigerator is included in the rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2660 N SAIDE Lane have any available units?
2660 N SAIDE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 2660 N SAIDE Lane have?
Some of 2660 N SAIDE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2660 N SAIDE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2660 N SAIDE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2660 N SAIDE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2660 N SAIDE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 2660 N SAIDE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2660 N SAIDE Lane offers parking.
Does 2660 N SAIDE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2660 N SAIDE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2660 N SAIDE Lane have a pool?
No, 2660 N SAIDE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2660 N SAIDE Lane have accessible units?
No, 2660 N SAIDE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2660 N SAIDE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2660 N SAIDE Lane has units with dishwashers.
