2660 N SAIDE Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking

Move in Ready home situated with endless mountain views and view fencing. NO NEIGHBORS BEHIND YOU! This courtyard entry home offers an open and inviting floor plan with 20'' tile. The interior living areas include a large, open kitchen that connects to the great room & formal dining room. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite, 42'' cabinets with 4'' crown molding, pull-out cabinet drawers as well as soft closing cabinets, large island & walk-in pantry. Large master suite with Double Doors and an additional Living space/Hobby Room. The Laundry Room has Large Cabinets and oversized sink. REfrigerator is included in the rental.