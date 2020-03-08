26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access

AVAILABLE NOW, Dec 2019 and onward, Sun City Festival, an Active 55+ Golf Course community. This community offers 18 hole championship Copper Canyon Golf Club with Indigo Grille*; Sage Recreation Center* with Combination Lap and Resort Style Pool and Spa *Fitness Center*; Wood Shop and Craft Studios*. Pickle-ball Complex*, Saguaro Center*, and Many Clubs and Interest groups.Utilities including cable and WI-FIOur Fully furnished rental shows like a model, but you'll feel comfortable and right at home. You will want to book for next year too! NO pets, NO smoking.