All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive
Last updated March 8 2020 at 5:53 AM

26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

26163 West via Del Sol Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

26163 West via Del Sol Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
gym
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
internet access
AVAILABLE NOW, Dec 2019 and onward, Sun City Festival, an Active 55+ Golf Course community. This community offers 18 hole championship Copper Canyon Golf Club with Indigo Grille*; Sage Recreation Center* with Combination Lap and Resort Style Pool and Spa *Fitness Center*; Wood Shop and Craft Studios*. Pickle-ball Complex*, Saguaro Center*, and Many Clubs and Interest groups.Utilities including cable and WI-FIOur Fully furnished rental shows like a model, but you'll feel comfortable and right at home. You will want to book for next year too! NO pets, NO smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
No, 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer parking.
Does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive has a pool.
Does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 26163 W VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College