25728 W Saint Charles Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/27bfad20b8 ---- THIS 3 BD 2 BATH HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN, CARPET AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE,FULL MASTER BATH, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT LANDSCAPING, COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. THIS 3 BD 2 BATH HOME OFFERS OPEN SPACIOUS FLOORPLAN, CARPET AND BLINDS THROUGHOUT, CEILING FANS, EAT IN KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF COUNTER AND CABINET SPACE,FULL MASTER BATH, LOW MAINTENANCE FRONT LANDSCAPING, COVERED PATIO GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. 2 Bath 3 Bedroom