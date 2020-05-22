Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath, newly renovated. Lots of cabinet space in the kitchen. Breakfast nook. Close to the park and the school is just down the street. Send in your application TODAY! We will make it a quick and easy move
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 25690 W St James Ave have any available units?
25690 W St James Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25690 W St James Ave have?
Some of 25690 W St James Ave's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25690 W St James Ave currently offering any rent specials?
25690 W St James Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25690 W St James Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 25690 W St James Ave is pet friendly.
Does 25690 W St James Ave offer parking?
No, 25690 W St James Ave does not offer parking.
Does 25690 W St James Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25690 W St James Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25690 W St James Ave have a pool?
No, 25690 W St James Ave does not have a pool.
Does 25690 W St James Ave have accessible units?
No, 25690 W St James Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 25690 W St James Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25690 W St James Ave has units with dishwashers.
