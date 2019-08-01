2527 N DELANEY Drive

Amenities

Live in the lap of luxury! This immaculate 5 bedroom/4 bath home has it all. Tile flooring in all main living areas, gourmet kitchen with massive island, granite countertops, dual ovens, gas cooktop, all stainless steel appliances included. Beautiful open floorplan with triple slider to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Synthetic grass backyard with covered paver patio. One guest bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms and loft. Washer and Dryer are also included with this home. This amazing community has 4 community pools, fitness center, shopping, dining, and multiple parks and walking paths. You definitely don't want to miss this opportunity so schedule a showing today!