Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
2527 N DELANEY Drive
Last updated August 1 2019 at 11:57 PM

2527 N DELANEY Drive

2527 North Delaney Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2527 North Delaney Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Live in the lap of luxury! This immaculate 5 bedroom/4 bath home has it all. Tile flooring in all main living areas, gourmet kitchen with massive island, granite countertops, dual ovens, gas cooktop, all stainless steel appliances included. Beautiful open floorplan with triple slider to enjoy the beautiful Arizona weather. Synthetic grass backyard with covered paver patio. One guest bedroom downstairs with full bathroom. Upstairs offers 4 large bedrooms and loft. Washer and Dryer are also included with this home. This amazing community has 4 community pools, fitness center, shopping, dining, and multiple parks and walking paths. You definitely don't want to miss this opportunity so schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

