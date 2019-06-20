All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 20 2019 at 11:10 AM

25246 W CENTRE Avenue

25246 West Centre Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

25246 West Centre Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This wonderful home is ready for a new tenant! This large home offers a large formal living room and dining room. An eat-in-kitchen with updated appliances and large family room. There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs. This home is close to the park and a shopping strip. Please call today to make an appointment to see this home. No Pets. Thanks..Tenants to confirm schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue have any available units?
25246 W CENTRE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue have?
Some of 25246 W CENTRE Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25246 W CENTRE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
25246 W CENTRE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25246 W CENTRE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 25246 W CENTRE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue offer parking?
No, 25246 W CENTRE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25246 W CENTRE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue have a pool?
No, 25246 W CENTRE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 25246 W CENTRE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 25246 W CENTRE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25246 W CENTRE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
