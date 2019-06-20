25246 W CENTRE Avenue

This wonderful home is ready for a new tenant! This large home offers a large formal living room and dining room. An eat-in-kitchen with updated appliances and large family room. There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs. This home is close to the park and a shopping strip. Please call today to make an appointment to see this home. No Pets. Thanks..Tenants to confirm schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
