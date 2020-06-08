23801 West Corona Avenue

Amenities

granite counters recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan carpet

Beautifully updated home in the Sonora Vista community, located minutes from the I-10, restaurants and shopping. Home has just been freshly painted throughout. Granite counter tops in both upstairs bathrooms and the kitchen bring elegance and a modern style into this home. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans located in all bedrooms and both living-rooms as well as the loft. Brand new plush carpet throughout the entire house! This is a must see!



Rent $1425, Security deposit $1675, Admin fee $125, and taxes.



***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. PROPERTY WILL BE RENTED AS IS! No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***

Smoking: No



Year Built: 2012



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: $1,475.00

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.