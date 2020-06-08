All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated June 8 2020

23801 West Corona Avenue

23801 West Corona Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

23801 West Corona Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sonoran Vista

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully updated home in the Sonora Vista community, located minutes from the I-10, restaurants and shopping. Home has just been freshly painted throughout. Granite counter tops in both upstairs bathrooms and the kitchen bring elegance and a modern style into this home. Spacious master suite with large walk-in closet. Ceiling fans located in all bedrooms and both living-rooms as well as the loft. Brand new plush carpet throughout the entire house! This is a must see!

Rent $1425, Security deposit $1675, Admin fee $125, and taxes.

***INQUIRE BEFORE APPLYING FOR STATUS OF PROPERTY AND OR ANY PENDING APPLICATIONS. PROPERTY WILL BE RENTED AS IS! No evictions, no felonies in the last 5 years, no open bankruptcies, 550 or higher credit score, and 3 times rent to income. ANY PERSONS 18 YEARS OR OLDER MUST APPLY AND PAY APPLICATION FEE. All applications are FIRST COME, FIRST SERVE. Proof of income and application MUST be submitted in 48 hours. Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. Send proof of income or pay stubs to renttps@gmail.com All properties will be marketed until $200.00, NONREFUNDABLE, holding deposit is paid, as well as a SIGNED LEASE. $200.00 holding fee will be applied towards security deposit. HOLDING DEPOSIT IS ONLY VALID FOR 30 DAYS.***
Smoking: No

Year Built: 2012

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,475.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23801 West Corona Avenue have any available units?
23801 West Corona Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 23801 West Corona Avenue have?
Some of 23801 West Corona Avenue's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 23801 West Corona Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
23801 West Corona Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23801 West Corona Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 23801 West Corona Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 23801 West Corona Avenue offer parking?
No, 23801 West Corona Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 23801 West Corona Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23801 West Corona Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23801 West Corona Avenue have a pool?
No, 23801 West Corona Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 23801 West Corona Avenue have accessible units?
No, 23801 West Corona Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 23801 West Corona Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 23801 West Corona Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
