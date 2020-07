Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace game room

Look no further, this home has it all. Nice spacious 6 bedroom 4 bathroom, 4023 sq ft house with no neighbor behind you. This rental home includes family room, formal living room, loft, game room/office off the family room, nice big kitchen with an island, huge master bedroom with spacious walk in closet, 3 car garage, grass backyard and balcony to enjoy the beautiful sunsets with no neighbor close behind. Come see it before it is gone.