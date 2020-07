Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

VERY CLEAN 3/2 New paint and carpet! This very well cared for 3 bed home is a dream. Enter into the formal living room with wood floor, custom paint and vaulted ceilings. Breeze to the open kitchen which includes kitchen island, microwave and clean black appliances including refrigerator. Beautiful tile graces the dining and kitchen. Washer and dryer stay! Covered back patio, grass and view fence to private wash. Cul-de-sac lot.