22638 W Pima St

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Eat-in kitchen overlooks your back patio and is open to your family room too! 2 full baths, 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 is the master with a private bath, Cozy Family room along with a 2 car garage. Home features all appliances except washer and dryer and has ceiling fans through out. Home also has a finished backyard. Property is close to schools, shopping, and highway access. It is also adjacent to a to a park.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



