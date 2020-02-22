All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:34 PM

22638 W Pima St

22638 West Pima Street · No Longer Available
Location

22638 West Pima Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - 2 bedroom 2 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Eat-in kitchen overlooks your back patio and is open to your family room too! 2 full baths, 2 nice size bedrooms, 1 is the master with a private bath, Cozy Family room along with a 2 car garage. Home features all appliances except washer and dryer and has ceiling fans through out. Home also has a finished backyard. Property is close to schools, shopping, and highway access. It is also adjacent to a to a park.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2685472)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22638 W Pima St have any available units?
22638 W Pima St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22638 W Pima St have?
Some of 22638 W Pima St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22638 W Pima St currently offering any rent specials?
22638 W Pima St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22638 W Pima St pet-friendly?
Yes, 22638 W Pima St is pet friendly.
Does 22638 W Pima St offer parking?
Yes, 22638 W Pima St offers parking.
Does 22638 W Pima St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22638 W Pima St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22638 W Pima St have a pool?
No, 22638 W Pima St does not have a pool.
Does 22638 W Pima St have accessible units?
No, 22638 W Pima St does not have accessible units.
Does 22638 W Pima St have units with dishwashers?
No, 22638 W Pima St does not have units with dishwashers.

