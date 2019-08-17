All apartments in Buckeye
Find more places like 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Buckeye, AZ
/
22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard

22573 West La Pasada Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Buckeye
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

22573 West La Pasada Boulevard, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
pool
tennis court
Welcome Home! Enjoy the Active Adult lifestyle (55+) in this progressive community of Sundance! Amenities Galore include 2 heated pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, racket ball courts, fitness center, ball room with dancing and entertainment. Lifestyle clubs and organizations to keep you active! Live Life well in this Golf community! This nearly new home boasts beautiful decorator choices, with 36'' cherry wood cabinetry, neutral coffee colored tile in all the right traffic areas, granite counter-tops, expanded, refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home has 2 bedrooms + den, open great room floor-plan, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, recessed entertainment area. Master bath is elegant with dual vanity sinks, water closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard have any available units?
22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard have?
Some of 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buckeye.
Does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard offer parking?
No, 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard has a pool.
Does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Buckeye 2 BedroomsBuckeye Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Buckeye Apartments with PoolBuckeye Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Buckeye Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ
Litchfield Park, AZCarefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College