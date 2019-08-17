22573 W LA PASADA Boulevard

Amenities

Welcome Home! Enjoy the Active Adult lifestyle (55+) in this progressive community of Sundance! Amenities Galore include 2 heated pools, tennis courts, basketball courts, racket ball courts, fitness center, ball room with dancing and entertainment. Lifestyle clubs and organizations to keep you active! Live Life well in this Golf community! This nearly new home boasts beautiful decorator choices, with 36'' cherry wood cabinetry, neutral coffee colored tile in all the right traffic areas, granite counter-tops, expanded, refrigerator, washer and dryer. This home has 2 bedrooms + den, open great room floor-plan, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, recessed entertainment area. Master bath is elegant with dual vanity sinks, water closet