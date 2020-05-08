22382 W LOMA LINDA Boulevard

Amenities

Sundance 55+ Active Adult community, fully furnished 3 / 2 home + endless upgrades and a backyard you'll never want to leave. The open concept kitchen features quartzite counter tops, chef faucet and sink with under cabinet backsplash. Unwind in the living room or retreat to the luxurious patio. Ideal for outdoor entertaining and relaxation. Enjoy meals outside with the outdoor kitchen, and then enjoy the beauty of the citrus trees and garden. The pergola covered pool and commercial misting system around the patio provide plenty of relief on hot summer days. For the handyman in the family, the 2 car garage features a deep sink, overhead storage shelving, epoxy garage floor and fire-rated overhead attic access. Laminate flooring throughout plus a Murphy bed with desk. THIS IS A MUST SEE!