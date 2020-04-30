All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated April 30 2020 at 10:43 PM

22064 W MOONLIGHT Path

22064 West Moonlight Path · No Longer Available
Location

22064 West Moonlight Path, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Windmill Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
game room
parking
bbq/grill
Where to start, WOWZZZEE, 5 bed, 3 full baths, over 3000 sq foot Home with custom tile through out the home, NEW carpet in 2020 in Most Bedrooms, Loft & Stairs. 2 Full Bedrooms down stairs with a Full bath, use one as an office or game room, 2 Full bedrooms upstairs will share a Full double sink bathroom. Master is Phenomenal, Huge, Master Bath, over size tub separate double shower, double sinks. Granite counter tops through out the home including the Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Micro, sorry no fridge, you have to have a credit score of 600 or more. 2% rental tax applies monthly, $225 admin fee paid by the tenant and non refundable. Carpet has not been walked on as of yet by any tenants so you will be the first, so meaning owner wants no pets. He may take a small dog, but approval is a must. $60 application fee per person over 18 years of age.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path have any available units?
22064 W MOONLIGHT Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path have?
Some of 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path currently offering any rent specials?
22064 W MOONLIGHT Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path pet-friendly?
Yes, 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path is pet friendly.
Does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path offer parking?
Yes, 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path offers parking.
Does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path have units with washers and dryers?
No, 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path have a pool?
No, 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path does not have a pool.
Does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path have accessible units?
No, 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path does not have accessible units.
Does 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 22064 W MOONLIGHT Path has units with dishwashers.

