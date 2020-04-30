22064 W MOONLIGHT Path

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pet friendly game room parking bbq/grill

Where to start, WOWZZZEE, 5 bed, 3 full baths, over 3000 sq foot Home with custom tile through out the home, NEW carpet in 2020 in Most Bedrooms, Loft & Stairs. 2 Full Bedrooms down stairs with a Full bath, use one as an office or game room, 2 Full bedrooms upstairs will share a Full double sink bathroom. Master is Phenomenal, Huge, Master Bath, over size tub separate double shower, double sinks. Granite counter tops through out the home including the Kitchen, Kitchen Island, Micro, sorry no fridge, you have to have a credit score of 600 or more. 2% rental tax applies monthly, $225 admin fee paid by the tenant and non refundable. Carpet has not been walked on as of yet by any tenants so you will be the first, so meaning owner wants no pets. He may take a small dog, but approval is a must. $60 application fee per person over 18 years of age.