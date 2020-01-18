All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 18 2020 at 9:20 PM

21830 W Cocopah St

21830 West Cocopah Street · No Longer Available
Location

21830 West Cocopah Street, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Home features brand new carpet and paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, lots of storage, and a covered patio. One bedroom and a half bath is downstairs and the master, master bath and 2 bedrooms and a guest bath are up stairs. The home also features a family room and living room downstairs. The property is on a corner lot and is close to parks, schools, shopping, and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5466828)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21830 W Cocopah St have any available units?
21830 W Cocopah St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 21830 W Cocopah St have?
Some of 21830 W Cocopah St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21830 W Cocopah St currently offering any rent specials?
21830 W Cocopah St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21830 W Cocopah St pet-friendly?
Yes, 21830 W Cocopah St is pet friendly.
Does 21830 W Cocopah St offer parking?
No, 21830 W Cocopah St does not offer parking.
Does 21830 W Cocopah St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 21830 W Cocopah St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 21830 W Cocopah St have a pool?
No, 21830 W Cocopah St does not have a pool.
Does 21830 W Cocopah St have accessible units?
No, 21830 W Cocopah St does not have accessible units.
Does 21830 W Cocopah St have units with dishwashers?
No, 21830 W Cocopah St does not have units with dishwashers.

Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

