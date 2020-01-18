21830 W Cocopah St

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Home features brand new carpet and paint, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, cherry cabinets, lots of storage, and a covered patio. One bedroom and a half bath is downstairs and the master, master bath and 2 bedrooms and a guest bath are up stairs. The home also features a family room and living room downstairs. The property is on a corner lot and is close to parks, schools, shopping, and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit but no cats please! A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 per adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



