Buckeye, AZ
20998 West Court Street
Last updated August 5 2019 at 8:54 PM

20998 West Court Street

20998 West Court Street · No Longer Available
Location

20998 West Court Street, Buckeye, AZ 85396
Verrado

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
COME SEE THIS ADORABLE MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 1,531 SQ. FT. IN BUCKEYE! LOCATED OFF OF VERRADO WAY & LOST CREEK DR.!
THIS HOME IS PERFECT! UPGRADED PLUSH CARPET AND GORGEOUS TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR PAINT, CANNED LIGHTING, UPGRADED CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, PANELED INTERIOR DOORS, UPGRADED WINDOW COVERINGS, AND MUCH MORE! ONLY TWO SHORT BLOCKS FROM MAIN ST. WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, POOLS RESTAURANTS AND GYM -THE HEART OF VERRADO AT YOUR FINGER TIPS. THE QUAINT COVERED FRONT PORCH WITH STONE PILLARS AWAITS YOU. RELAX IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE COURTYARD AND PATIO WITH ITS BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND PAVERS. ENJOY THE GREAT ROOM WITH ITS 9 FOOT CEILINGS & ENTERTAINMENT NICHE.
*ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED*

Call Shannon @ (480) 349-3823 or email Shannon@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20998 West Court Street have any available units?
20998 West Court Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 20998 West Court Street have?
Some of 20998 West Court Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20998 West Court Street currently offering any rent specials?
20998 West Court Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20998 West Court Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 20998 West Court Street is pet friendly.
Does 20998 West Court Street offer parking?
No, 20998 West Court Street does not offer parking.
Does 20998 West Court Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20998 West Court Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20998 West Court Street have a pool?
Yes, 20998 West Court Street has a pool.
Does 20998 West Court Street have accessible units?
No, 20998 West Court Street does not have accessible units.
Does 20998 West Court Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 20998 West Court Street does not have units with dishwashers.
