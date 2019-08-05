20998 West Court Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

COME SEE THIS ADORABLE MOVE IN READY SINGLE LEVEL TWO BEDROOM PLUS DEN, 2 BATHROOM HOME WITH 1,531 SQ. FT. IN BUCKEYE! LOCATED OFF OF VERRADO WAY & LOST CREEK DR.!

THIS HOME IS PERFECT! UPGRADED PLUSH CARPET AND GORGEOUS TILE IN ALL THE RIGHT AREAS. BEAUTIFUL INTERIOR PAINT, CANNED LIGHTING, UPGRADED CABINETRY, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, UPGRADED APPLIANCES, PANELED INTERIOR DOORS, UPGRADED WINDOW COVERINGS, AND MUCH MORE! ONLY TWO SHORT BLOCKS FROM MAIN ST. WITH SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, POOLS RESTAURANTS AND GYM -THE HEART OF VERRADO AT YOUR FINGER TIPS. THE QUAINT COVERED FRONT PORCH WITH STONE PILLARS AWAITS YOU. RELAX IN YOUR OWN PRIVATE COURTYARD AND PATIO WITH ITS BEAUTIFUL LANDSCAPING AND PAVERS. ENJOY THE GREAT ROOM WITH ITS 9 FOOT CEILINGS & ENTERTAINMENT NICHE.

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



