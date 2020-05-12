20006 W. Mesquite Dr.

Amenities

Brand new never lived in home in East Buckeye just a short drive down I-10 to Phoenix. Low maintenance landscaping, laminate flooring and an open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and island. Great floor-plan features 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms! Master suite includes a private bathroom with a walk-in closet. All of this in the incredible Blue Horizons community featuring a wide array of amenities including neighborhood parks, ramadas, sand volleyball court, soccer filed, basketball courts, baseball field, walking paths, trails and tot lots for the little ones! The nearby mountain parks are also a great place for hiking, fishing, horseback riding & star gazing. Ready for you to call home!

Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com.



Call or text for details 602-672-1787.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.