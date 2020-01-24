1829 S 222nd Ln

Amenities

4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Rent includes full weekly pool service. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island, washer and dryer and a freezer! The family room comes with a pool table. The master bedroom is over sized and the master bath has his and her sinks and a separate tub and shower. Backyard is finished and has a covered patio. Home has a 3 car garage with garage cabinets. This is a single level home. Property is located near schools and highway access.



12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 pet adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com



No Cats Allowed



