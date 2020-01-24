All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

1829 S 222nd Ln

1829 South 222nd Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1829 South 222nd Lane, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
pool table
garage
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Sundance is available for immediate move in! - Spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with a pool in Sundance is available for immediate move in! Rent includes full weekly pool service. THIS HOME HAS IT ALL! Home features stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, kitchen island, washer and dryer and a freezer! The family room comes with a pool table. The master bedroom is over sized and the master bath has his and her sinks and a separate tub and shower. Backyard is finished and has a covered patio. Home has a 3 car garage with garage cabinets. This is a single level home. Property is located near schools and highway access.

12 month minimum lease. Pets ok with approval and an additional deposit. A 2% rental tax is added to the monthly rent. The security deposit is equal to one months rent. The application fee is $45 pet adult. To apply on line go to www.ppgpropertymanagement.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5470794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1829 S 222nd Ln have any available units?
1829 S 222nd Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1829 S 222nd Ln have?
Some of 1829 S 222nd Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1829 S 222nd Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1829 S 222nd Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1829 S 222nd Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1829 S 222nd Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1829 S 222nd Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1829 S 222nd Ln offers parking.
Does 1829 S 222nd Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1829 S 222nd Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1829 S 222nd Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1829 S 222nd Ln has a pool.
Does 1829 S 222nd Ln have accessible units?
No, 1829 S 222nd Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1829 S 222nd Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1829 S 222nd Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

