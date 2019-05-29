1681 N 212th Avenue

Amenities

AVAILABLE JUNE 15.....This amazing home still feels brand new being built just last year. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is Located close to the I-10, restaurants, and shopping. One View of this Home and You Will See It Has Been Treated With Care. This Home Offers a Split Floor Plan, Granite Counter Tops and custom back splash in the Gourmet Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, and Plenty of Storage Space. Wood tile and newer carpet throughout. Retreat to the En-Suite Master Bedroom that Features Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and Large Shower. This corner lot home has a large low maintenance backyard. The 3 car tandem garage has plenty of room. Come Enjoy the Verrado Life and Experience the Hometown Feel including access to Heritage Swim Park and The Center on Main which features a pool and fitness center. Pets on owner approval with deposit. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse at 623-806-2293 to schedule a private showing. 4% rental tax & admin fee per month.