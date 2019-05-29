All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated May 29 2019 at 4:50 PM

1681 N 212th Avenue

1681 North 212th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1681 North 212th Avenue, Buckeye, AZ 85396

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE JUNE 15.....This amazing home still feels brand new being built just last year. This 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home is Located close to the I-10, restaurants, and shopping. One View of this Home and You Will See It Has Been Treated With Care. This Home Offers a Split Floor Plan, Granite Counter Tops and custom back splash in the Gourmet Kitchen with newer stainless steel appliances, and Plenty of Storage Space. Wood tile and newer carpet throughout. Retreat to the En-Suite Master Bedroom that Features Double Sinks, Walk-In Closet and Large Shower. This corner lot home has a large low maintenance backyard. The 3 car tandem garage has plenty of room. Come Enjoy the Verrado Life and Experience the Hometown Feel including access to Heritage Swim Park and The Center on Main which features a pool and fitness center. Pets on owner approval with deposit. Contact Troy Graham w/ Renters Warehouse at 623-806-2293 to schedule a private showing. 4% rental tax & admin fee per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1681 N 212th Avenue have any available units?
1681 N 212th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1681 N 212th Avenue have?
Some of 1681 N 212th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1681 N 212th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1681 N 212th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1681 N 212th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1681 N 212th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1681 N 212th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1681 N 212th Avenue offers parking.
Does 1681 N 212th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1681 N 212th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1681 N 212th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1681 N 212th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1681 N 212th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1681 N 212th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1681 N 212th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1681 N 212th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
