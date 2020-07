Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Spacious single-Level home at an affordable price! Move in ready!! The tiled entry gives way to an open family room. From there you enter the tiled kitchen with breakfast nook and bar, ample storage, and track lighting. Nice sized bedrooms and master with walk in closet. Easy care landscaping with mature tress, and a covered patio. ***No Housing Vouchers***