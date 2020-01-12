All apartments in Buckeye
Last updated January 12 2020 at 8:37 AM

1425 S 219th Dr

1425 South 219th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1425 South 219th Drive, Buckeye, AZ 85326
Sundance

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Custom Paint, Upgraded Cabinets, Security System (renter to pay for monitoring), Garage Door Opener and Great sized backyard. 3 bed, 2 bath with 1,127 sq/ft. Come enjoy this clean adorable home.

*** Available For Quick Move-In ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1425 S 219th Dr have any available units?
1425 S 219th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Buckeye, AZ.
How much is rent in Buckeye, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buckeye Rent Report.
What amenities does 1425 S 219th Dr have?
Some of 1425 S 219th Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1425 S 219th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1425 S 219th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1425 S 219th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1425 S 219th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1425 S 219th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1425 S 219th Dr offers parking.
Does 1425 S 219th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1425 S 219th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1425 S 219th Dr have a pool?
No, 1425 S 219th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1425 S 219th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1425 S 219th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1425 S 219th Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1425 S 219th Dr has units with dishwashers.

