138 Apartments for rent in Apache Junction, AZ with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come wit... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
1440 N IDAHO Road
1440 North Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ
1 Bedroom
$950
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF LOWEST SUMMER RATE THRU SEPTEMBER BOOK NOW -Located near the base of the Superstition Mountains, The Goldminers Getaway is the perfect place to escape from all of life's pressures while taking in the natural wonders and

1 Unit Available
2872 E. Siesta
2872 Siesta Street, Apache Junction, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2023 sqft
FURNISHED - Gorgeous desert home with mountain views - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single story home on 1.25 acres! Spacious and open floor plan with a neutral color palette.
Results within 1 mile of Apache Junction

1 Unit Available
11309 E MARGUERITE Avenue
11309 East Marguerite Avenue, Maricopa County, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1184 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in east Mesa. Home has new kitchen and bathrooms. New wood like flooring throughout. Stainless appliances included. Home also has a storage room and a shed not included in sq ft.

Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7731 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7731 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2381 sqft
Available after 4/30/20. Fully furnished, highly upgraded, tastefully decorated, 3-bed room/3-bath including private guest casita.

Superstition Mountain
1 Unit Available
7436 E GOLDEN EAGLE Circle
7436 East Golden Eagle Circle, Gold Canyon, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
3487 sqft
LEASED UNTIL 5/25/2020. Offered now at $3,200/mo. for 1+ year rental--tenant pays utilities. Short term seasonal @ $4,200/mo. furnished--utilities included.

1 Unit Available
5291 S CAT CLAW Drive
5291 South Cat Claw Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1695 sqft
Beautiful and immaculate fully furnished house in desired Mountainbrook Village. The house featuring 2 bedroom +an office, 2 baths and 2 car garage. Tenant has access to facilities at Mountainbrook community center.

1 Unit Available
4075 S TIGRE DEL MAR Drive
4075 South Tigre Del Mar Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$6,500
2900 sqft
This home has panoramic views galore. You will be impressed each time you look outside at the Superstation Mountains. Step inside to a dramatic living room and game table combo. Play some cards or chess with friends or family.

1 Unit Available
6453 S Palo Blanco Dr
6453 South Palo Blanco Drive, Gold Canyon, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1714 sqft
55 + years old community!!On a golf course and has beautiful views of the superstition mountains!Very upscale home on 8th fairway in peaceful Mountainbrook Village. Incredible mountain views from the front and back patio.
68 Units Available
Cortland Mountain Vista
1304 S 105th Pl, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,162
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,212
1034 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1342 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, close to US 60/Superstition Freeway and Signal Butte Road. Apartments feature ceramic tile entry, breakfast bar and spacious walk-in closets. Community includes clubhouse, fitness center and yoga studio.
4 Units Available
BB Living at Eastmark
5150 South Inspirian Parkway, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1603 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at BB Living at Eastmark in Mesa. View photos, descriptions and more!
10 Units Available
Superstition Canyon
1247 S 96th St, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,195
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1239 sqft
Come in for a tour of our spacious one & two bedroom apartment homes.
University Manor
9 Units Available
HUE97
9736 East Balsam Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,538
1295 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,365
1550 sqft
A stunning, envy-inspiring community, HUE97 boasts an environment that residents are proud to call home.
5 Units Available
Aviva
8340 E Baseline Rd, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,399
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1320 sqft
Welcome home to Aviva, the newest luxury apartment community in the growing East Valley that brings green living to the suburbs.
6 Units Available
Hampton East
9740 East Hampton Avenue, Mesa, AZ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
965 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1244 sqft
Hampton East is the latest of The Paragon Development Group’s collection. From the moment of inception, these sophisticated & smart apartment homes embody thoughtful and distinctive design intent.

1 Unit Available
8404 S THORNE MINE Lane
8404 South Thorne Mine Lane, Pinal County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1487 sqft
Immaculate, professionally remodeled, fully furnished home! Superior kitchen amenities. Tenant has access to pool & club house with gym. Enjoy hiking trails and golf courses nearby, with easy freeway access.

1 Unit Available
1255 S RIALTO --
1255 South Rialto, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1535 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2.

1 Unit Available
4420 S VENETO --
4420 South Veneto, Mesa, AZ
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3020 sqft
SUMMER SPECIAL; 10% OFF THE LOWEST SUMMER RATES THRU SEPTEMBER, BOOK NOW -When you enter this magnificent 4 bedroom / 3 bath home you'll know you've found a true home away from home.

Fountain of the Sun
1 Unit Available
8145 E PUEBLO Avenue
8145 East Pueblo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1820 sqft
January and February NOT available any years-FULLY FURNISHED. 55+ Fountain of the Sun home with open floor plan! This beautiful 1820 square foot, 2 bed/2 bath home has everything you need.

Augusta Ranch
1 Unit Available
2024 S BALDWIN --
2024 South Baldwin, Mesa, AZ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1380 sqft
Look no further for your new home! This pristine townhome has new flooring and carpet throughout & fresh new paint. A great room floorplan, this unit is light and bright! The kitchen opens to the great room & dining area.

Villages of Eastridge
1 Unit Available
10142 E LOBO Avenue
10142 East Lobo Avenue, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1919 sqft
Deposits starting at $350 O.A.C ****MOVE IN READY 3 bed 2 bath plus a den/office - new carpet, paint, ceiling fans and blinds throughout.

1 Unit Available
655 N MERRILL Road
655 North Merrill Road, Maricopa County, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1792 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home On 1.55 Acres Of Land.. Breathtaking Views Of The Superstition Mountains.. New Kitchen Appliances, New Flooring, New Paint, New Bathrooms, And New Lighting..

Desert Uplands
1 Unit Available
8528 E KAEL Street
8528 East Kael Street, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2108 sqft
Light-filled 3 BR/3 Full Bath open concept in the Gated Community of Mountain Bridge. Chef's kitchen opens to dining area, Fam-Rm and private rear patio. Wall of Glass leads to lush greenery and colorful garden.

1 Unit Available
4816 S EMERY Circle
4816 S Emery, Mesa, AZ
5 Bedrooms
$9,800
2747 sqft
Fully furnished short term rental. 5BR 2.5 bath single family home in Mesa w/ large backyard and private pool. RV gate. Seasonal Pricing - $2800.00 to $9800.00 a month + 2% rental tax.

1 Unit Available
963 N HILLRIDGE --
963 North Hillridge, Mesa, AZ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1397 sqft
Ready for next tenant. Beautiful, fully furnished home sitting on the 6th hole of the View Point Golf Course. You will feel right at home the minute you walk in the door. Spacious Kitchen with stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar and nook.
City Guide for Apache Junction, AZ

"Apache [Junction] jump on it, jump on it, jump on it." (- Sugar Hill Gang "Apache")

Apache Junction takes up roughly 35 square miles and maintains a population of about 40,000, which allows everyone to spread out and stretch their arms a bit without hitting their neighbor. The population keeps a pretty low-key lifestyle, and many spend the hours between 9 and 5 in the construction, building, or other service industries. Many people find that once they move to Apache Junction, theyre not likely to ever leave. This phenom creates a more stable housing market, the downside of which is the challenge to finding an apartment or home for rent in Apache Junction. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Apache Junction, AZ

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Apache Junction renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

